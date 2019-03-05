Two Hurt in Wrong Way Crash on Highway 10

ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Elk River.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 10 near Highway 169.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Ricky Webster of Spring Lake Park was going the wrong way on Highway 10, heading east in the westbound lane, in his car when he struck an SUV head-on.

Troopers say Webster was not wearing his seatbelt, he had non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Larry Babcock of Otsego also had non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol says alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.