Two Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Elk River

ELK RIVER -- Two people are hurt after a two vehicle crash in Sherburne County Monday night.

The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 1 and 199th Avenue in Elk River.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 16-year-old Emily Vetter, of Elk River, was heading south on County Road 1, when she slid into oncoming traffic and was hit by another vehicle heading north.

The driver of the second vehicle was 50-year-old Sandra Meyer of Elk River.