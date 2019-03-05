Two Hurt in Rollover Near Kimball
KIMBALL -- Two people were hurt after a rollover in Stearns County.
The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 15 in Maine Prairie Township, north of Kimball.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Hasse Paul, of Truman, was heading south on Highway 15, when the vehicle started to drift off the road, went into the ditch and rolled.
Paul was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger 32-year-old Bonnie Dicke of Glenwood, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A second passenger, 19-year-old Hunter Green of Hutchinson was not hurt.