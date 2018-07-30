Two Hurt in Rollover In Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- Two people were hurt in a rollover in Morrison County Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 25 near 183rd Street in Buh Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 25-year-old Jerome Scott , of St. Cloud, was heading south on Highway 25 when he swerved to the right, over corrected and rolled.

Both Scott and his passenger, 54-year-old Suzanne Curtis of Foley, were taken to St. Gabriel Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.