Two Hurt in Rear-End Crash Near Motley

MOTLEY -- Two people were hurt in a rear-end crash in Morrison County Monday.

The Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Nicole Lahr was southbound on Highway 10 near Motley just after 2:00 p.m. when the vehicle in front of her slowed to make a right turn into a driveway. Lahr's vehicle struck the other vehicle from behind.

The Cushing woman was taken to Staples Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the lead car, 58-year-old Gerald Holker was also taken to Staples Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the lead vehicle, 23-year-old Thomas Holker of Motley was not hurt.