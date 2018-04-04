Two Hurt in Rear End Crash in Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Two people are hurt after a crash in Wright County Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Chelsea Road in Monticello.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Lyndon Carlson, of Becker, was stopped at a red light on Highway 25 when he was rear ended by another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle, 60-year-old Thomas Olson of Big Lake, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Carlson also suffer minor injuries in the crash.