Two Hurt in Rear End Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two people are hurt after a crash in Wright County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Chelsea Road in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 45-year-old Lyndon Carlson , of Becker, was stopped at a red light on Highway 25 when he was rear ended by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 60-year-old Thomas Olson of Big Lake, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Carlson also suffer minor injuries in the crash.