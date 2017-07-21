Two Hurt in Highway 10 Crash Near Rice

RICE -- Two people are hurt in a two vehicle crash near Rice Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 105th Street.

A vehicle driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Remley of Appleton was turning left to go south on Highway 10, and pulled out in front of another vehicle driven by 39-year-old Justin Fletcher of Eden Prairie.

Remley and his passenger, 53-year-old Renee Plemmons of Appleton were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.