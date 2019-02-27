Two Hurt in Albertville I-94 Crash

ALBERTVILLE -- Two people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 94 Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near County Road 19 in Albertville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Alyssa Nguyen of Big Lake was heading east on the interstate in her car when she rear-ended a semi.

Nguyen and the driver of the semi, 43-year-old Nathan Domine of Sauk Rapid were taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.