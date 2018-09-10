Two Arrested in Meeker County Burglary

DASSEL -- Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a burglary in Meeker County Sunday.

The incident happened at 1:15 p.m. in the 24000 block of County Road 24 in Dassel.

Sheriff Brian Cruze says a witness confronted the suspects and was able to get a license plate number before they left the scene.

Deputies tracked the vehicle to a home in the 52000 block of Highway 12 in Grove City. 32-year-old Kalie Nelson , of Litchfield, was arrested in connection to the burglary and for a drug violation.

Cruze says police used a search warrant later Sunday night at a home in the 65000 block of 288th Street in Litchfield.

Police found several items from the earlier burglary, and from previous thefts inside.

Police arrested 39-year-old Patrick Goodwin, of West St. Paul, for giving false information to police and having two outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.