Two Arrested After Police Chase in Wright County

SOUTH HAVEN -- Two people are facing several charges after leading police on a short chase in Wright County Monday night.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. in the Clearwater area.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says deputies saw a car drive slowly through multiple lots of closed businesses in the area. When authorities approached the vehicle, the suspects drove off.

A short chase started in parts of Stearns County and into Fairhaven. Authorities were able to stop the vehicle with the use of spike strips, at which time the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The male suspect, identified as 36-year-old Robert Bohach of Saint Louis Park, stole a different vehicle and drove it into nearby farm fields before crashing on the railroad tracks near South Haven.

Authorities called in the Minnesota State Patrol Air Unit to find the second suspect, who was hiding in a wooded area where the first car was stopped. She's been identified as 27-year-old Jessica Hanson of Howard Lake.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene.

Bohach faces charges of felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, felony theft, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

Hanson faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and fleeing of foot.