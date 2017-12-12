Two Accused in Fridley Drug Shooting Plead Guilty

ANOKA (AP) -- Two men charged in the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis man in Fridley have pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Johnny Edwards entered the plea Monday to second-degree murder. Bryston Hill-Turnipseed pleaded guilty to aiding an offender committing second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Edwards shot and killed 54-year-old James Chapman in Fridley last May after he and Hill-Turnipseed went to a residence to buy marijuana.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for a prison term between 23 and 30 years for Edwards and nearly 12 years for Hill-Turnipseed.