Twins Trounce White Sox Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 11-1 Wednesday night at Target Field. The Twins have now won three straight games.

Eddie Rosario hit a pair of home runs for Minnesota in the win, while Brian Dozier had four hits and a pair of runs batted in, and former St. Cloud River Bat Mitch Garver had three hits and three runs scored.

Jose Berrios picked up his 12th win of the season with seven shutout innings pitched. Berrios allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out 11 White Sox.

The Twins will wrap up their series with the White Sox on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 on AM 1240 WJON.