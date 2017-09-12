Twins to Begin 2018 Season in Baltimore; April 5 Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins will start the 2018 season in Baltimore to begin a five-game road trip, before their home opener April 5 against Seattle.

The schedule announced Tuesday has the Twins playing 10 straight games at Target Field April 5-15 with one off day built in. Then they'll take two home games to Puerto Rico to play Cleveland April 17-18.

The Twins have home and away two-game sets against Pittsburgh and St. Louis. They also have a pair of three-game series against Milwaukee, home May 18-20 and away July 2-4. The holiday-week set against the Brewers concludes a nine-game Lake Michigan trip starting in Chicago with three games each against the White Sox and Cubs from June 26-July 1.

Cincinnati visits April 27-29, its first trip to Minnesota since 2001.