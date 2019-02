The Minnesota Twins are reportedly on the verge of signing shortstop Jorge Polanco to a seven year contract extension worth about $25 million. ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted the news Thursday morning.

Polanco, 25, was suspended for the first 80 games of the 2018 season after failing a test for banned substances. He would play in 77 games, batting .288 with six home runs and 42 runs batted in.