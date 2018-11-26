Twins Claim C.J. Cron

The Twins added some first baseman/DH depth by claiming C.J. Cron after he was designated for assistant by the Tampa Bay Rays last week. The 28-year old Cron batted .253 with 30 home runs and 74 RBIs playing first base and designated hitter for the Rays in 2018.

The Twins have a need for depth at the position with Joe Mauer retiring and Logan Morrison is a free agent. Tyler Austin and Miguel Sano have experience playing first base at the Major League level for the Twins as well.