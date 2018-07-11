Twins’ Bats Heat up, Beat Royals 8-5 to Take Series

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins continued their strong home-stand Wednesday in an 8-5 victory over the Royals.

Lance Lynn got the start for the Twins, getting through 5 innings, striking out 6 while giving up 3 earned runs. The bats got going for the Twins as well, with four players registering at least two hits.

Brian Dozier, who's found his swing again of late, went 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs, his home run Wednesday was his third in the last four games. Logan Morrison's lone hit was also a second decker home run out to right-center.

Royal's starter Burch Smith only made it 3 innings, giving up 7 hits and 4 runs. The Royal's bullpen gave up another 4 runs.