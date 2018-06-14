Twins Bats Fall Quiet After First Inning, Fall to Tigers

DETROIT -- After getting on the board quickly in the first inning, the Twins were held off the scoreboard the rest of the game and fell to the Tigers 3-1.

Things started off well enough for the Twins, with Eddie Rosario hitting a double off the right-field wall, and Eduardo Escobar driving him in on the very next at-bat. Twins starter Lance Lynn pitched well -- for a while -- holding the Tigers scoreless until he gave up three runs in the seventh.

Lynn also struck out nine on just over six innings pitched. Jacoby Jones hit his 5th home run on the season in the bottom of the seventh, which put the Tigers in front for good. Detroit starter Michael Fulmer went seven innings, striking out four, giving up one earned run.