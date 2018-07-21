Twin Cities Seeing Increase in Coyote Sightings

(Photo: Jim Maurice)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Coyotes encroaching in urban areas of the Twin Cities are likely there to stay, according to animal control experts.

Molly Lunaris, the animal control supervisor in St. Paul, she says while the city doesn't necessarily track coyote sightings, they've been receiving more calls about the animals.

The coyotes will likely stay in the area as the city works to clean its water and improve parks.

While Minneapolis Animal Care and Control hasn't received more calls about coyotes, Director Caroline Hairfield said she wouldn't be surprised to see an increase in coyotes to accompany the increase in bunnies.

The summer is the prime time for coyotes to have puppies, which may also explain the increase in sightings, said Scott Noland, the Forest Lake Area wildlife manager for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.