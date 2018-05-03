Twin Cities Catholic Charities Cuts Refugee, Adoption Programs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- One of Minnesota's most influential charities is dropping its refugee resettlement and adoption programs as the state sees a significant slowdown in refugees arriving under President Donald Trump's administration.

Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced this week that it will shift its focus to programs that combat homelessness and help at-risk children.

The Trump administration increased security screening requirements and decreased the annual refugee arrival ceiling. Fewer than 950 refugees arrived in Minnesota last year, compared with more than 3,000 in 2016.

Catholic Charities plans to shutter its refugee resettlement program by late summer. The organization's adoption program ceased operations more than a year ago due to less participation.

Catholic Charities CEO Tim Marx says the organization will cut about 20 jobs.