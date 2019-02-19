Tryston J. Osburn, 20, Princeton

December 13, 1998 - February 16, 2019

Tryston J. Osburn. Tryston passed away on February 16, 2019, in Princeton at the age of 20.

He was born on December 13, 1998, in Minneapolis, MN, to Jared and Jacqueline (Sjodahl) Osburn. He graduated from Princeton High School when he was 18 years old and then began working as a truck driver for Jewel of MN, Inc. Tryston loved spending time with his family and was always a loving, genuine, and unselfish son and brother. He enjoyed living life and was known to always be trying new things and learning anything he could. Tryston was passionate about his truck, camping, snowmobiling, and spending time with friends. He was an amazing brother and was always there when his brother and sister needed him. He was also a great father, and he was so proud of his son, Greyson. Tryston will always be remembered by being the best hugger, for his witty sarcasm and his infectious smile.

Tryston is survived by his parents, Jared and Jacqueline (Sjodahl) Osburn; siblings, Tiffani and Tyler Osburn; sisters, Mercedes Uhden, Cassandra Caswell, and Elizabeth; fiancé, Kaitlyn L. Sjurseth; son, Greyson T. Osburn; great-grandmother, Mary K. Johnson Huerta Martinez; grandparents, Sheila Johnsrud, Tom and Elaine Osburn, Walter and Rhonda Sjodahl, Nancy and Ken Morrill; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Roberto Huerto Martinez.