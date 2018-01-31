TruStone Financial to Take over Former White Castle Property

ST. CLOUD -- A credit union is taking over the former White Castle property in St. Cloud.

TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday they plan to move their St. Cloud branch to the new location on the corner of Division and 33rd Avenue North by this spring.

TruStone Financial is currently on Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.

Tim Bosiacki is the CEO of TruStone Financial. He says the new location will be more convenient for customers.

"We have been in the St. Cloud community for nearly 15-years. This central location increases visibility and reaffirms our commitment to the area. Once remodeled the location will better assist our northernmost Minnesota members with full-service banking solutions and personalized service."

Katie Grindeland is the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for TruStone. She says they will be renovating the former restaurant space.

"It's going to be a renovation from top to bottom, inside and out, completely. We're not in the fast food business so we're going to be removing everything from that aspect. We'll be adding in our own unique brands as well."

Grindeland says with the move, all employees at their current location will be offered the chance to move.

"We're not expected, at this time, to hire additional employees but all of our existing staff are going to be able to move to that new location, which is about one mile from our current location."

The new location will feature modern design elements, teller pods that will offer more personalized service, a 24-hour ATM, drive-thru, and an in-house mortgage professional.