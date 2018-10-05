Trump Says Kavanaugh Case Will Drive GOP Votes

ROCHESTER (AP) -- President Donald Trump says anger over resistance to his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation will drive Republican turnout this fall.

Trump tells a rally crowd of thousands Thursday evening in Rochester that Democrats' ``rage-fueled resistance is starting to backfire at a level nobody has ever seen before.''

``We love it,'' Trump tells the crowd.

Trump is also talking up Kavanaugh's credentials as a handful of undecided senators in Washington mull his nominee's fate following sexual misconduct allegations.

Trump says Kavanaugh is an ``incredible'' intellect, judge and talent and will defend the constitution as written.

He's also criticizing Democrats, saying they ``have been trying to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh since the very first second he was announced.''