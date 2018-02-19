Trump Nominates St. John’s Grad to Lead Nat. Security Agency

COLLEGEVILLE -- A St. John's University graduate is climbing his way to the top in Washington D.C.

Lieutenant General Paul Nakasone has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command. The U.S. Cyber Command is the Department of Defense's digital warfighting division.

Special Assistant to the President and Cybersecurity Coordinator, Rob Joyce announced the nomination in a tweet saying Nakasone is the perfect fit for the position.

"An exceptional leader for two exceptional organizations, he brings great experience and a strong cyber background."

Nakasone has been the Chief of Army Cyber Command since 2016. He's also held other positions in the Army including completing assignments in the U.S., Republic of Korea, Irag and Afganistan.