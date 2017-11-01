Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Molly and Peanut

Molly

Molly is a 6 ½ year old spayed English Springer Spaniel and Lab mix that is house-trained but she needs a little extra coaxing to go outside in winter. She would love to snuggle in bed with you during the colder months. Molly is described as a social butterfly that loves everyone she meets. She did well with other dogs and children of all ages in the past. Molly likes to burn her copious amounts of energy by going on long walks or chasing after a Frisbee. She knows sit and heel; and would love to learn more tricks because she loves treats. Molly thinks of herself as a 50-pound lap dog.

Peanut

Peanut is an 8-year-old neutered cat who likes to be the center of attention and doesn’t care to share the spotlight with other cats. He’ll share your chair with you to keep tabs on your whereabouts. This love bug did well with children in his previous home. Peanut has diabetes, but it’s currently being controlled by his diet. This is a condition that will need lifelong follow-ups with your veterinarian. Peanut’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.