Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Lil’ Sam and Bronson

Lil' Sam

Lil’ Sam is a small-but-mighty 3-year-old neutered Miniature Poodle and Yorkie mix that tends to overcompensate for his small stature. He likes to be the center of attention, wear the most fashionable sweaters, and snuggle with his people. Lil’ Sam is kennel-trained, but he does struggle with going outside in the cold weather. His peppy bark, soft fur, and adorable round eyes are sure to make you smile. Lil’ Sam loves eating treats and being held. He's used to being groomed when necessary.

Bronson

Bronson is a neutered 2-year-old Siberian Husky mix. We don’t know much about Bronson’s past because he was a transfer to us from another facility. He was polite and well-behaved during his intake and exam. He loves to gives kisses, is a leaner, and likes to stay in shape with a good diet and proper exercise. Bronson weighs 58 pounds.