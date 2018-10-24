Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Juliet and Gypsy

Juliet

Juliet is 6 months old, spayed, and on the prowl for a new home where she can get plenty of TLC. Previously an outdoor cat, she’s been inside for the past few months and has made tremendous strides in her socialization and comfort level. Although she may be a bit timid at first, Juliet is a real sweetheart that loves to snuggle. One of her favorite places to lounge is across her person's shoulders where she can nuzzle into their hair and she gives kisses to show her appreciation for your attention. She’s also very playful and loves toys. This Juliet’s a real gem and is just waiting for her “Romeo or Ramona” to bring her home!

Gypsy

Gypsy is a spayed 6 year old tan American Staffordshire Terrier mix. Gypsy loves playing fetch and really doing anything outside as long as her people are nearby. According to her previous owners, she’s housetrained and is used to getting out for her potty breaks on a consistent schedule. Gypsy’s done well with other dogs in the past (with proper introductions) and we’re told she was very tolerant of small children even with their excitable personalities. Kongs are one of her favorite toys especially when stuffed with treats; both of which you can find in our Re-Tail Shoppe.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.