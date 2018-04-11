Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Cobalt & Mittens

Cobalt

Cobalt is a 7 year old neutered Black Lab and Shepherd mix who loves duck hunting. He’s highly treat motivated and has some good training under his belt. He knows many commands including sit, stay and steady. Cobalt lived well with children in the past but can be a bit selective when it comes to other pets. His affectionate nature brings plenty of kisses and the desire to sleep next to his people if allowed. Cobalt would make a great companion for an active family who likes to spend time in the great outdoors.

Mittens

Mittens is a spirited 3 year old neutered cat with black and white tuxedo markings. Mittens is fiercely loyal and wants lots of attention from his people. He can get a bit jealous if he isn’t in the spotlight making him best suited to a one pet home. He enjoys belly rubs and the occasional catnip treat. Once Mittens picks you as his person, you’ll be his companion for life. His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.