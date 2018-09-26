Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Chase & Jax

Chase

Chase is a tremendously sweet neutered and declawed 12 year old cat. He’s in the market for a home without other cats or small children but he lived peacefully with a dog in the past. Even at the age of 12, Chase is still quite energetic and would benefit from an environment where he can get plenty of enrichment. His favorite toys include anything dangling from a string. He’s used to having full run of the house and will make his sleeping space anywhere near his people. Chase’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran. For all others he qualifies for the Name Your Own Price promotion

Jax

Jax is an 8 month old white and black neutered Coonhound mix looking for a family with an active lifestyle. Jax is still very much a puppy. This fun-loving pup seems to get along well with everyone he meets although he sometimes forgets his size and can play a bit rough at times. Jax knows the commands “sit”, “down”, and has been working on “leave it”. He’s highly treat motivated. His people said he was housetrained and that his favorite activity is to go for runs.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.