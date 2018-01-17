Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Buddy and Eggnog

Buddy

Buddy is an 8 ½ year old neutered Chihuahua and Terrier mix that’s looking for a human to snuggle up with this winter. Buddy is a lap dog that does not like this cold weather! He may need a lot of encouragement to go outside to do his business. He loves going on car rides and snuggling up with his teddy bears in a bundle of blankets. Buddy was fearful of young children and cautious around other animals in the past. He weighs 12 pounds.

Eggnog

Eggnog is a 6-year-old neutered cat that loves attention and snuggles any chance he can. Eggnog had developed diabetes that’s currently being controlled with daily insulin injections and a special diet. We expect he will not need insulin in the future if kept on his special diet. Eggnog is looking for a quiet home where he can receive a lot of love, care and playtime. His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran. You may also Name Your Own Price on his adoption fee.