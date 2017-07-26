Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Baby Girl and November

Baby Girl

Baby Girl is a spayed 11-year-old cat that is far more affectionate than she looks. Baby Girl loves to be pet and held despite her perpetual grumpy face. She did well with kids and a dog in her previous home, but she doesn’t care for other cats. Baby Girl likes to be close to her person, which includes sharing the pillow at night. Every so often she’ll get a wild hair and start playing with catnip toys. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

November

November is a spayed 2-year-old cat that’ll stick her tongue out at you when she wants to be silly. This little goofball is great at keeping herself entertained, but she’d love to go to a home where there are other cats and dogs to play with. November will seek you out when she wants attention—which will be accompanied with her trademark squeak. Her purr box is in pristine condition. November is used to sleeping under the bed or near her human’s feet at night. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.