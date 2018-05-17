Tree Worker Killed In On-The-Job Incident in Richfield
RICHFIELD (AP) -- A landscaping company employee is dead after an on-the-job incident in Richfield.
Authorities say the 51-year-old worker was killed Wednesday by a flying piece of metal from a wood chipper. It happened while another employee with Victory Tree Service was working on the clogged machine.
The worker who died was identified by family as 51-year-old Bill Pipes, a father of six children.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.