Tonight’s High School Football Schedule

The Tech Tigers will look to improve to 2-0 on the season when they host the Brainerd Warriors at Clemens Stadium The Tigers beat Apollo 30-22 in their season opener last week.

The Warriors lost to a tough Buffalo team by a 38-28 final score in their season opener. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Sartell Sabres will look to bounce back after losing their season-opener 30-0 at home to Cambridge-Isanti when they travel to Alexandria to take on the Cardinals. Alexandria also lost their season-opener, falling 26-7 at Andover.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm will try to ride the momentum of their 38-35 win over St. Francis last week when they host Moorhead tonight. The Spuds fell 40-20 to Elk River in their opener last week.

The Apollo Eagles will play host to the Rocori Spartans Friday night at Michie Field in a game that can be heard on AM 1390. More details on this game can be seen here .