Tom Brady has Ties to Central Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The sting of the Vikings missing their chance to play in Super Bowl 52 can still be felt but some fans are now throwing their support behind the Patriots and Quarterback Tom Brady -- who has strong Minnesota ties.
I love coming back here. I have a lot of family here. It's a great state. It's pretty unbelievable I'll actually be playing here. I didn't think about it much at all until a couple weeks ago. I said, "mom do you realize if we win where the Super Bowl is?". She said, "of course I do!".
Brady grew up in California, but each summer as a boy he returned to the Browerville area in central Minnesota to spend time with his grandparents on the farm where his mother grew up.
The Eagles and Patriots participated in the annual Super Bowl media night Monday before continuing their preparations for Sunday's game at Minneapolis.
The Patriots were first on the stage at Xcel Energy Center.
This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.