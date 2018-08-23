Todd County Woman Crowned 65th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL -- A Todd County woman was crowned the 65th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night.

20-year-old Rebekka Paskewitz of Browerville, will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.

Paskewitz attends South Dakota State University, where she is pursuing a degree in agricultural education.

She will spend her first day as Princess getting her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter at the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds, before continuing her reign bringing the dairy industry to life through classroom visits and other speaking engagements.

Blaize Dankers of Wabasha County and Korissa Lindquist of Kandiyohi County, were the runners-up.