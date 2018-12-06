Timberwolves’ Hot Streak Continues With Wednesday Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-104 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 13-12 overall this season, including an 11-4 mark at home.

The game was tied heading into the fourth quarter, when the Wolves outscored the Hornets 35-18. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 35 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Minnesota, Andrew Wiggins added 26 points and Taj Gibson provided 11 points and ten rebounds.

The Timberwolves will play in Portland Saturday night at 9 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.