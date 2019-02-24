Timberwolves Fall to Bucks

The Minnesota Timberwolves fell apart in the final quarter in Saturday night’s game in Milwaukee.

Both teams got out to an even start. They traded shots, and at the end of one, Minnesota only trailed by three: 35-32. In the second quarter, the Wolves outscored the Bucks to take a 70-69 lead entering the break.

In the second half, it was a tale of two teams. The third quarter Timberwolves looked strong. Minnesota outscored Milwaukee 39-38 to extend their lead by a point to 109-107.

In the final quarter, however, the Wolves fell apart. They only put up 19 points to the Buck’s 33 and lost by an embarrassing 140-128.

Derrick Rose led the team with 23 points. Taj Gibson put up 20, Andrew Wiggins tallied 18, and Anthony Tolliver added 17. Karl-Anthony Towns sat out for his second straight game.

The Wolves fall to 28-31 and will return to the court on Monday when they host the Sacramento Kings. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.