Timberwolves Drop Close Game to Spurs

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their second straight game at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

The Timberwolves got out to a solid start. After a tight first quarter, they held a modest 31-28 lead. In the second the two teams stayed neck and neck. They entered the half tied, 58-58.

In the third, the Wolves pushed out to a slim lead and finished 90-88. The battle continued in the fourth with the two teams trading baskets. The Spurs went up 116-113 late in the period. The Wolves had a chance to tie but missed the critical three-point attempt. The score stood at the end of regulation, and the Wolves walked away with the loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out in the fourth quarter but still managed to finish with 23 points. Derrick Rose also scored 23 for the Wolves. Andrew Wiggins scored 17 and Jeff Teague added 15.

The Wolves fall to 21-24. They return to the court on Sunday when they host the Phoenix Suns. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.