Tigers Take Court for Final Time at Old Tech High School [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- It was a bittersweet night Tuesday as the Tech Tigers boy's basketball team took the court for their final home game at the old Tech High School.

The Tigers have played on their current home court for 43 years.

Mike Dombrovski has been a fixture of Tech home games all those years. He says he'll miss the gym that he's watched the team play in all but two times.

"I'm going to miss this gym, this school. I've only missed two games in this gym since they started playing here."

Tech Principal Charlie Eisenreich , who is an alumn of Tech High School, says it was nice to give the old Tech gym a sendoff, but they're excited for the new facilities on the south side of town.

"I think for some of us that have been around and have spent time in the gym, it's a great way to say farewell. But we're looking forward to the new school and new experiences and this new chapter."

In a short pregame ceremony, Eisenreich mentioned that Tuesday's opponent, Willmar, was also the first opponent the Tigers hosted in that gym.

When finished, the new Tech will hold about 1,600 students. The city of St. Cloud is also planning to turn the nearby Neena Creek area into a park. St. Cloud released concept designs of what they'd like to do with the old Technical High School, once they take over that building in 2019.

Final Game at Old Technical High School