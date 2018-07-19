Thursday’s Rox Game Postponed, Double-Header Friday

ST. CLOUD -- Mother nature isn't in the mood for baseball in the Granite City Thursday night, the St. Cloud Rox have postponed their game against the Express.

The Rox say "unplayable field conditions" are the cause. Both games with the Express will be made up at the Rock Pile Friday. The first one will start at 4:05 p.m., the second one (tentatively) at 7:05 p.m., or 30 minutes after the first game.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for any future regular season home game in 2018. The Championship Chisel Bobblehead Giveaway will be moved to Saturday, August 4th.

You can hear all St. Cloud Rox games on our sister station AM1390 Granite City Sports.