Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Zimmerman in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 169.

A car driven by 17-year-old Meadow Perry of Bethel was going south, attempting to turn left onto County Road 4, when her vehicle was struck by an SUV going north on the highway.

The driver of the SUV was 39-year-old Joseph Pelletier of Coon Rapids.

Perry and her passenger, 17-year-old Ryan Luukkonen of Zimmerman, were both taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.