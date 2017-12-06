Three People Hurt in two Pickup Crash

ANNANDALE - Three people were hurt when two pickups collided. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 55 east of Annandale.

A Ford pickup driven by 64-year-old David Frerichs of South Haven was going west on Highway 55. Meanwhile, a GMC pickup driven by 24-year-old Isaiah Langston of Annandale was going south on Wright County Road 6. The State Patrol says Langston failed to yield and was hit by Frerich's pickup.

Langston was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His passenger, 23-year-old Thomas Gilley of Isanti, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Frerichs was hurt, but not taken to a hospital.