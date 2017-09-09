Three People Hurt In Rollover Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday on Highway 10 near 55th Street in St. Langola Township in Benton County.

Authorities say a car driven by 53-year-old Edward Grew of Lake Elmo, was driving south on Highway 10 when he started going off the left side of the road. He over corrected and drove off the right side of the road. The car rolled and came to a rest on the drivers side.