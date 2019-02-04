Three People Hurt in Crash Near Princeton

PRINCETON -- Three people from Princeton were hurt in a crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Highway 95 east of Princeton.

Thirty-five-year-old Jessica Williams lost control of her Chevy Trailblazer on the icy road, went into the ditch and hit a group of trees.

Williams and her two passengers 45-year-old Jeremy Girrad and 11-year-old Tiffany Williams were all taken to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton with non-life threatening injuries.