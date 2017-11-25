Three People Hurt In A Two Vehicle Crash Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Little Falls. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 10 at the intersection of 113th Street in Little Falls Township.

A Jeep driven by 52-year-old Lisa Przybilla of Rice was going north on Highway 10 while a car driven by 59-year-old Shawn Flavin of Little Falls was going east on 113th Street. Flavin's vehicle crossed the highway and was struck by Przybilla's vehicle.

Pryzbilla was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries. Her three-year-old and six-year-old passengers were not hurt.

Flavin was also taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His 12-year-old passenger was also brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.