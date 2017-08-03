Three People Hurt in a Rear End Crash in Meeker County

COSMOS - Three people were hurt in a rear end crash in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 7 near Cosmos.

A car driven by 20-year-old Taylor Alsleben of Cosmos was going west when it was hit from behind by a pick-up. The pick-up was driven by 65-year-old Laurel Schiro of Cosmos. His passenger was 64-year-old Carol Schiro of Cosmos.