Three Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash north of Little Falls Monday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Erica Scott of Little Falls was traveling south on Ginger Road in Green Prairie Township when she lost control on slushy roads, went into the ditch and rolled.
Scott and two passengers, 21-year-old Fabian Scott of Detroit Lakes and an 11-month-old child were all taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with minor injuries.