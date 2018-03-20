Three Hurt In Horse Vs Car Crash in Morrison County

FORT RIPLEY -- Three people were hurt in a two vehicle crash north of Little Falls Monday night.

The incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 371 south of Fort Ripley in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Kristen Mrozek, of Randall, and 62-year-old David Lange of Baxter, were both driving south on Highway 371 when they collided with two horses in the roadway.

Mrozek was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lange and his passenger, 62-year-old Josephine Lange, were taken to St. Gabriels Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.