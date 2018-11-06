Three Day Winter Festival Planned for Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Now that we're into November downtown St. Cloud is getting ready for the holiday season.

Downtown St. Cloud Executive Director Jolene Foss says they've got a new event planned for Small Business Saturday on November 24th called "Soup's On".

So some of the downtown restaurants will have samples of soups you can go in and taste test different soups. So it gives you an incentive to come down and try out some of the restaurants you maybe haven't been to.

Foss says several of the downtown retailers will also have special deals and discounts that day.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is now traditionally called "Small Business Saturday" where you are encouraged to shop local.

Meanwhile, downtown St. Cloud is planning a big three-day winter carnival this year. Foss says the "Winter Nights and Lights Festival" will be December 6th through the 8th.

Thursday, December 6th is the annual German Christmas Market in the parking lot of the River's Edge Convention Center.

Friday, December 7th is a free community concert featuring Brat Pack Radio inside the River's Edge. Also on Friday, the North Star Sled Dog Club will be giving demonstrations starting at about 3:00 p.m.

Foss says Saturday's events include a carnival.

We are going to be bringing in carnival rides and they'll be set-up downtown. We'll for sure have a carousel. There will be some other fun free family rides.

The 18th annual Winter Nights and Lights Parade starts at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 8th on West St. Germain Street.