Three Charged in St. Cloud Drug Bust Involving a Gang

ST. CLOUD -- Three people are charged in what authorities say is a gang-run drug distribution ring in the St. Cloud area.

Members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force began investigating the wholesale distribution of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine by the Black P-Stone gang several months ago.

Several undercover buys and a home search led to the arrest of 24-year-old Jevonte Burson , 29-year-old Lacy Aronson and 25-year-old Lakeya Johnson .

Court records show Burson sold heroin to an undercover officer in April and cocaine in July. He's charged with felony 1st and 2nd-degree drug sales.

Aronson is accused of selling heroin to an undercover officer on three separate occasions in July and is charged with three felony counts of felony 1st-degree drug sales.

A search warrant was used August 29th at Johnson's home where court records show nearly 40 grams of heroin was found in a shoe box and a .45-caliber bullet. Johnson is prohibited from having guns or ammunition stemming from an assault conviction in 2017. She is charged with felony 1st-degree drug possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

More arrests are possible as court records show as many as a dozen people may be involved with helping distribute the drugs.