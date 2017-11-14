Thomas M. Gottwalt, 84, St. Cloud

February 20, 1933 - November 11, 2017

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8PM on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Thomas M. Gottwalt, age 84, who passed away honorably on Veteran’s Day at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Burial will take place with honors at 1pm on Thursday in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Ritual honors will be presented at 6PM by St. Cloud VFW #428 followed by the Waite Park American Legion #428 on Wednesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Thomas was born on February 20, 1933 in Waite Park to Martin and Lucile (Laustad) Gottwalt. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Yorktown. Tom married Orlue Schmidt on May 28, 1958 in Wayzata. He worked as a Bricklayer for Adolfson & Peterson until his retirement in 1995; following retirement he delivered auto body supplies for Finish Master. Tom was a member of the Waite Park American Legion #428 and Life Member of St. Cloud VFW #428. As a way to give back to his fellow veterans, Tom volunteered at the St. Cloud VA. Following Orlue’s passing Tom took it upon himself to explore and experience life through travel. Tom will be remembered for his sociable personality and his hard work ethic, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Debra (Bob Updike) Becker of Avon, Julie (Jeff) Condon of St. Cloud; siblings, Winnefred Schonning of Blaine, Juletta Weber of St. Cloud, Dave of St. Cloud, Phyllis (Lee) Mohs of Carmel, IN; six grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Orlue.

Tom’s family would like to thank CentraCare Hopice, St. Benedict’s Community; and a special thank you to Lori for her endless time and kindness.